'Bless the nation of Israel': Nearly 300,000 rally in support of Israel, Hamas hostages

WASHINGTON — Nearly 300,000 interfaith people rallied in Washington on Tuesday for the March for Israel, calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas and declaring that “never again is now” in response to the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 invasion.

Organizers of the rally, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, coordinated the event to express [their] support for Israel, to free the hostages and combat anti-Semitism.”

“We have indeed made history today with over 290,000 of us gathered here on the National Mall. This is the largest pro-Israel gathering in history,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told the crowd Tuesday.

Attendees who went in-person to the event came from all over the country, with some traveling in groups while others went by themselves to show solidarity for the Jewish State. According to Daroff, an additional 250,000 virtually tuned in to watch the march.

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris decided not to attend the march, other Democrats, including Sen. Jon Fetterman, D-Pa. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were in attendance. Newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was also in attendance with other Republican leaders.

“When Hamas says from the river to the sea, they mean all the present-day Israel should be a Jewish-free land,” Schumer told the crowd. “We stand with you, and we will not rest until you get all the assistance you need.”

Marna Meyer, the community events and Israel engagement director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, was one of many attendees with a connection to Israel, having lived there previously before moving to the United States 30 years ago. She told The Christian Post that around 70 to 80 members of her family still live in Israel.

Members of her Israeli son-in-law’s family were killed on Oct. 7, the day Hamas launched attacks against Israel that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 people, a majority of them civilians, and the abduction of 240 hostages, including Americans. Hamas also murdered one of Meyer’s former neighbors in Israel and his son.

“How can you have a ceasefire when terrorists have murdered people in the way that [Hamas] has?” Meyer asked. “I don’t think there can be a ceasefire until at least the hostages get released, which is not happening.”

View Photos

Another event attendee, Andi Kahclamat, who converted to Judaism a year ago, told CP that, while her ties to Israel are new, she has many friends who live there or serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

Kahclamat attended the March for Israel representing the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, where she serves as the director of marketing and communications. The organization has a membership of around 600 synagogues in North America, and it also has partnerships with around 80 synagogues in Israel, according to Kahclamat. Following Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel, the group compiled various resources for synagogues.

“We put together a solidarity Shabbat for our synagogues to be together, and they prayed for the release of the hostages,” Kahclamat said. “And we've just been doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Israel as well.”

Kahclamat said her group attended the event not only to call for the release of the 240 hostages held by Hamas and condemn anti-Semitism but also to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.

A representative of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, Kelsey Olguin, also attended the March for Israel. Olguin serves ICEJ as a special projects administrator and a tour coordinator.

According to its website, ICEJ’s vision is to “reach every segment of Israel’s society with a Christian testimony of comfort and love that represents the support of denominations, churches and believers from every nation on Earth.”

Olguin told CP that it’s “absolutely vital” that Christians stand with Israel and support the Jewish people, especially during the ongoing war.

“It’s a proclamation from the Lord Himself to bless the nation of Israel, and you'll be blessed,” she said. “And to comfort the people and to let them know that we love them, especially those of us who are believers in Jesus, who have given our lives to a Jewish Messiah, to honor everything that they've given us through the Word, through the prophets, through the promises that God made to them.”