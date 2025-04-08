Home News 'Most brutal ever seen': 8 charged in int'l child porn ring selling over 1M videos, photos of violent sexual assaults

Florida authorities arrested eight suspects who are now facing charges in connection with an international child pornography ring that sold photos and videos of children, including babies, who were victims of human trafficking and other sexual abuse.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the charges in a Monday press release and briefing against the eight individuals who participated in distributing or selling child sex abuse material (CSAM). Seven of the suspects are Florida residents, and another was a New Jersey resident, while the main distributor who transferred CSAM to buyers, Mehmet Berk Bozuyuk, lives in Turkey.

“Every image of child abuse leaves a lasting scar on an innocent life, and we will aggressively prosecute these heinous crimes,” Uthmeier stated.

During a press Monday afternoon, Rita Pavan Peters, special counsel from Florida's Office of Statewide Prosecution, described the images and videos were the "most brutal" forms of physical and sexual abuse she had ever seen. She added that if Mehmet is apprehended, he will face numerous charges amounting to life in prison.

“It’s disgusting that child sexual abuse material is advertised in plain view on apps such as TikTok, and we will continue fighting to get these major social media companies to do their part in shutting down the spread of this material,” Uthmeier added.

“I’m grateful for our FDLE partners who uncovered this deviant network and highlighted their sickening actions,” he continued. “Our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure these disgusting criminals face justice.”

The charges follow an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that began in July 2024, NBC News' South Florida affiliate reported on Monday.

Investigators responded to an advertisement for more than six terabytes of child pornography for $100, which included around 1.2 million photos and videos of CSAM.

The local news outlet reported that authorities said the children in the material, some of whom were infants, included American victims of human trafficking, sexual battery and other crimes.

After uncovering the child pornography ring, the authorities seized the website domain to prevent any further distribution of CSAM. Any additional traffic to the website will now be redirected to FDLE, according to the Florida attorney general’s press release this week.

Authorities also focused on the individuals they say acted as “money mules” by accepting money from buyers in Florida and sending it to Bozuyuk after taking a cut of the money.

According to the release, Bozuyuk, who acted as the ring leader, has been charged with “RICO, conspiracy to commit RICO, money laundering, 13 counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child 10 images or more, 11 counts of selling child pornography, 13 counts of out-of-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, 13 counts of distribution of obscene material, and nine counts of use of two-way communication device.”

Law enforcement also issued charges against another suspect, Xiomara Del Real Maqueda in Oregon, who is accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“This case is a testament to the power of law enforcement teamwork and the strength of interagency collaboration,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in a Monday statement about the operation. “To the criminals believing they can hide among the shadows of the internet — know this: FDLE is always watching, we are always working, and we will always find you.”