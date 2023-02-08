 Politics |

8 notable guests at the State of the Union address

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
State of the Union
Rodney Wells (2nd L) and RowVaughn Wells, step-father and mother of police murder victim Tyre Nichols, are applauded by Brandon Tsay (C), hero of the Monterey, California, shooting; Irish singer-songwriter Bono; Paul Pelosi; first lady Jill Biden; second gentleman Doug Emhoff and others during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, DC. |

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address since taking office Tuesday night, his first speech given to a divided Congress.

The president's speech at the U.S. Capitol took place about one month into the 118th Congress, where Republicans have secured the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives after two years of unified Democratic control of the federal government.

Presidents and individual members of Congress have often used the nationally televised gathering as an opportunity to promote their preferred policy goals and objectives by inviting and highlighting specific individuals they view as beneficiaries or victims of public policy solutions or problems in the U.S.

The following pages highlight eight notable guests who attended this year's State of the Union address.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

