A Glass of Wine a Day? Not So Fast!

While biblical scholars debate whether it is biblically OK to drink alcohol, there is a widespread perception that it is good to drink alcohol for health reasons. Drinking red wine in moderation, and more recently alcohol, in general, has been advanced as something that can improve one's health. The constant messaging from the alcohol industry has people feeling they must drink two glasses of wine a day to feel healthy. This is a dangerous myth.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/dont-believe-the-lie-alcohol-is-not-a-health-food.html