A new breed of Americans vs. truth

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In 1980, more than 90% of Americans claimed to be Christians, yet that number has since dropped to just over 66%. Of those individuals, only 6% possess a biblical worldview. A large percentage of self-professed "Christians" do not believe the Holy Spirit is real or that the Bible is the inerrant Word of God. Many do not think faith in Jesus Christ is the only way to Heaven (so having faith matters more than which one).

As George Barna, the director of research of the American Worldview Inventory 2021 study, explains:

"This new America we see emerging is radically different—demographically, politically, relationally and spiritually. It is a young, non-white, mobile population. This group is largely indifferent to the United States and is demonstrably skeptical of the nation's history, foundations, traditions, and ways of life. They are technologically advanced, sexually unrestrained, emotionally unpredictable, and a spiritual hybrid."

This new breed of Americans is also increasingly embracing the "woke culture" of hating American values and rewriting our history. Without the anchor of biblical truths, people start to believe the lies that whites are inherently racist, gender is a choice, and all paths to God are equally good. We see this happening across the country in churches that supported the lawlessness last summer or others that legitimize and perform same-sex marriages.

They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie. 2 Thessalonians 2: 10-11

If we do not love or if we reject the truth of God's laws because it disagrees with what we believe or desire, then delusion enters. Once under a delusion, if we act on it, there can be severe and dangerous consequences. We accept certain truths as basic common sense, such as the law of gravity prohibiting our ability to fly off a building, but the same principle applies to God's law. If we are unwilling to defend that Jesus is God incarnate and the only means to eternal life, other principles take root and eventually destroy the existing social structure.

Researcher Barna attributes this dramatic shift in beliefs to churches being ill-equipped to minister to the new demographic. He says churches need bold leadership with the freedom to be creative while still holding on to biblical principles.



The future of American Christianity depends on how fearlessly the church will preach and defend biblical truths.

I spent decades engrossed in the false religion of Islam and came to faith in Christ through the internet. I was drawn to the unequivocal promise of the Lord Jesus Christ that if I accepted the free gift of salvation, I would personally receive the power of God within me. I would no longer be praying to a distant and vengeful god, but would have a supernatural relationship with a God who was still alive and performing miracles! It was a simple yet compelling fundamental truth about the God of the Bible. Only HE can do the impossible.

"Whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father" (John 14:12). Jesus healed the blind, raised the dead, and cast out demons with a single word – and yet every believer can do even more. Receiving the Holy Spirit, having the righteousness of Christ within us – that is the transformative power to break addictions and change lives. Without Him, we are just another religion in an old book.

Jesus will return one day for his church but do we have a sense of urgency to protect His Bride? In the Book of Revelation, Jesus rebukes 5 out of 7 churches to warn us that worldly desires and false teaching would corrupt people. His call to repentance teaches us how to survive the onslaught of deception and evil that fills the earth before His return.

Unfortunately, Churches nowadays take tremendous liberties with what they teach as the fundamentals of the faith. Preserving authentic Christianity will not happen by having more pastors in skinny jeans preaching false or creative interpretations of Scripture. What we need is the unadulterated power of the Gospel. "And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man's wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God." 1 Corinthians: 2:4-5