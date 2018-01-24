Facebook/NBCAPBio Promotional image for 'A.P. Bio'

A first look sneak peek into the first season of "A.P. Bio" has been released.

The video, which features cast interviews and clips from the show, gives viewers an idea of what the new series has to offer. Glenn Howerton, who stars as Jack Griffin, explains the first scene that will greet audiences.

"Right from the very beginning, the very first thing that happens you see a class full of kids eagerly awaiting the teacher. Next thing they hear is the sound of screeching tires, and they look out the window, a car rams into a sign," he says.

Inside that very car is Howerton's character, who proceeds to pick up a tire iron and run after the man in the bike. He takes the tire iron with him into the class as the students are shocked to see that their new teacher is none other than the driver of the car.

"Jack's whole reason for being at the high school is to exact revenge on a rival at Harvard," Patton Oswalt, who co-stars in the series as Principal Durbin, says.

In a clip seen in the sneak peek, Jack finds out that, as a teacher, he can order the students around and make them do almost anything he wants. So, as an "assignment," he tells his students to catfish his enemy, Miles Leonard, on Facebook. One of his students, a girl (Allisyn Arm) who appears deceptively meek and timid, takes the assignment very seriously.

Jack is obviously displeased with the current state of his life — something that has been made clear in previous promos. Despite this, he still manages to make friends with some of the school's other teachers, as previewed by Howerton.

"The other three teachers that he has the most interaction with are — Mary, Stef, and Michelle — kind of ultimately ends up reluctantly becoming really close to these three women," he says.

"A.P. Bio" will premiere with a special preview on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC.