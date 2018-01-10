'A.P. Bio' Season 1 News: Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt's Dynamic Previewed in New Promo

Facebook/NBCAPBio Promotional image for 'A.P. Bio'

NBC has released a new promo for its upcoming comedy series, "A.P. Bio."

The 30-second clip gives fans a glimpse at the dynamic of Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt's respective characters, Jack Griffin and Principal Durbin. It opens with Durbin in front of Griffin's class as they all wait for their teacher to arrive. The clock shows that it is 8:20 in the morning, which means Griffin is already late.

When he finally gets there, Durbin tells him that the students should not be left alone without an adult. A student, Sarika (Aparna Brielle), tattles on their teacher, revealing to Durbin that Griffin leaves them unattended all the time. Griffin replies by calling her a narc.

"These kids are old enough to get pregnant," Griffin contends to Durbin, "they can't be alone for two seconds?"

By the end of the clip, Durbin realizes that they have left the kids alone in the classroom again since he and Griffin are both in the principal's office.

It is clear that Griffin hates the current state of his life, including his job as a teacher for the titular subject. He revealed in a promo released in December that he now resides in the apartment where his deceased mother used to live. Describing himself as "an award-winning philosophy scholar," he despises the idea of being stuck in Toledo, Ohio, teaching advanced placement biology to a bunch of students.

The comedy series, created by Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, and Mike O'Brien, is scheduled to air the pilot on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 p.m. EST before officially premiering some time later. According to Deadline, the pilot and the next two episodes will then be made available on the NBC app, Hulu, and NBC O&O's sites on Feb. 2.

"'A.P. Bio' is irreverent, bitingly funny and the perfect show for digital discovery. Audiences will be able to stream three consecutive episodes, getting a taste of how addictive this series will ultimately become," NBC Entertainment's EVP Digital Rob Hayes said.