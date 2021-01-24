A prayer for the president, vice president of the United States and their administration A prayer for the president, vice president of the United States and their administration

O God, only your kingdom is everlasting and your power infinite.

Your Word tells us that you plant, uproot, and tear down the nations as you will. Righteousness exalts a nation, and sin is a reproach to any people. Therefore, have mercy upon these United States, forgive us of our many sins, and do not judge us accordingly. Stay your hand of wrath still, show grace to everyone, but especially to them that love you and seek to walk in your ways. “Restore us, God Almighty; make your face to shine upon us, that we may be saved.” (Ps. 80:7).

Sovereign Lord, we earnestly pray for our new President, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Vice President, Kamala Harris, and their administration. Your Providence removes rulers and sets up rulers, and so we receive them now as coming from you for this time and hour, whether we support their political stances or not. We humbly ask you to direct their hearts and minds like you would a stream of water, guiding it wherever you please. Knowing they are first to be your ministers, we fervently pray that paramount to them would be your honor and glory. We petition that everyone, duly considering whose authority our President and Vice President bear, may faithfully, appropriately, and obediently honor them, according to your blessed Word and ordinance.

Gracious Lord, guide those that make up their administration, and grant to them at this time gifts of wisdom and understanding, counsel and strength; to truly uphold what is right, and follow what is true.

You are the King of righteousness. We plead with you to lead us in the ways of justice, peace, and freedom. Inspire us as a people to reject every form of tyranny and oppression, to work for the gain of every person’s due, and to receive from every person their due service, that each may live for all and all may care for each.

In the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen

