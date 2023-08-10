‘We have suffered a terrible disaster’: 36 people dead in Maui fires Harvest Christian Fellowship organizes relief efforts for Maui residents, members of Harvest at Kumulani Chapel

At least 36 people are dead and over 270 buildings have been destroyed due to the wildfires afflicting the Hawaiian island of Maui, making it one of the deadliest fires in the United States in years.

Maui County officials reported on Wednesday that 36 people had died in the fires, which began on Tuesday and have been fueled by a dry summer as well as winds from a hurricane that passed nearby, reported The Associated Press.

County officials also stated on Thursday that they were continuing a mass evacuation plan for visitors and residents of Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry Maui, the areas hit hardest by the fires.

“Bus boarding will be staged at Whalers Village entryway fronting Kāʻanapali Parkway. Visitors will be taken directly to the Kahului Airport. Residents will be taken to a Central Maui shelter,” explained officials.

“Three Roberts Hawaii Motor coaches, each with a capacity of 49 people will be available. Additional buses from partner agencies will be added in based on demand. Mahalo to the transportation companies who are supporting these efforts.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who had been traveling when the fires broke out, announced Wednesday that he was returning to the state and plans to ask for federal emergency assistance.

“We have suffered a terrible disaster,” said Green in his announcement. “Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires. Much of Lāhainā on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced.”

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected. Our entire emergency response team, including the Hawai‘i National Guard has mobilized and is being supported by FEMA.”

Green also noted that the “White House has been incredibly supportive” and that his state “appreciates the incredible outpouring of concern and prayers from the mainland.”

Hawaii’s Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued a third emergency proclamation on Wednesday, which extended the emergency period of the second one to the end of August.

The proclamation noted that “these fires threaten to cause damages, losses, and suffering of such character and magnitude to affect the health, welfare, and living conditions of a substantial number of persons, and to affect the economy of the State, and has the potential to be of such a nature as to warrant rehabilitative assistance from the State.”

The proclamation strongly discourages any “nonessential travel” to Maui, and orders “all affected State agencies to assist as needed.”

Among those affected by the wildfires is Harvest at Kumulani Chapel, a member congregation of the California-based Harvest Christian Fellowship church headed by Pastor Greg Laurie.

Last month, the church, which was founded in the 1980s, celebrated seven years of being a Harvest campus, having reportedly baptized around 2,000 people during that time period.

In a video posted on Facebook, Laurie and his son, Jonathan, confirmed that many of the campus’ members had lost their homes, jobs, or even both because of the fires.

Laurie announced that his church has set up a relief fund to help the Maui-based congregation, with the hopes that the effort will not only help Harvest members “rebuild their lives” but also benefit “other people in the community who’ve been devastated by this,” and provide “hope and comfort in the Name of Jesus.”