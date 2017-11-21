'A Wrinkle in Time' News, Release Date: New Trailer Features Spectacular Visuals, Offers Plenty of New Footage

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is set to arrive in March 2018, and the latest trailer teases a wild ride for fans. Although this new trailer includes some footage from the first trailer that was dropped back in July, it provides plenty of intense scenes that fans have never seen before.

The new clip proves that the upcoming film will be a mishmash of extraordinary events that range from dark to light, featuring spectacular visuals and stellar performances. It teases a movie that is spine-chilling and fantastical, menacing and delightful all at the same time.

In the new clip, Meg Murry (Storm Reid) sets out on a journey into an alternate realm, traveling through time and space to save her father (Chris Pine). Her father discovers that there is a way to traverse distances through a tesseract. However, a dark force captures him in the universe, so Meg decides that she should go on a mission to save him with the help of her brother Charles (Deric McCabe) and Calvin O'Keefe (Levi Miller).

The trailer also offers a first glimpse into the film's other characters, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which, played by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey, respectively. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also co-stars in the film as Meg's mother.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" is based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic of the same name. It takes viewers across different dimensions of time and space, as well as tackles the nature of love, darkness, and light. The film revolves around Meg Murry, whose transformative journey is led by three celestial guides and who eventually discovers her strength by embracing her individuality.

According to reports, although the film is about tesseracting across different dimensions, DuVernay still is still grounding the movie in reality.

"A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters on March 9, 2018.