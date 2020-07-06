Abortions in Indiana fell by 5% in 2019: gov’t report

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A recently released report by the Indiana State Department of Health found that abortions have declined by 5% in the year 2019 compared to the year before.

Released last week, the annual report found that a total of 7,637 abortions were performed in Indiana, including 7,019 for residents and 618 for women from out of state.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

This represents a decline from 2018 in which around 8,000 total abortions were performed and about 7,200 procedures were done on state residents.

The report also found that the average age of a woman who had an abortion was 26.8 years, with 85.68% being unmarried and 90.04% having at least a high school diploma or GED.

Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter said in a statement last week that he was “encouraged in knowing that 400 fewer children were aborted in Indiana last year.”

“Yet our hearts are still broken knowing that 7,637 children were denied the right to be born, and an untold number of women now bear the physical, emotional and spiritual burdens of those abortion decisions,” he added.

“Meanwhile, abortion businesses in Indiana continue to enjoy a multi million-dollar revenue stream at the expense of innocent babies. The lives of all unborn children matter. We will continue to work for the day when not a single abortion is done in our state.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America has dubbed the current Indiana governor and legislature “anti-choice” and labeled abortion access in the state “severely restricted.”

Last Thursday, the United States Supreme Court issued orders vacating lower court rulings against two pro-life Indiana state laws that had previously been blocked.

The state laws required abortion clinic staff to show mothers an ultrasound image of their baby before undergoing an abortion and another required parental notification for an underage girl.

Known as Box, Kristina, et al. v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana & Kentucky, the case will be sent back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

The Supreme Court cited its recent decision in June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo, which struck down a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at hospitals near their practice so they can assist emergency room doctors when their patient suffers an emergency.