Activist behind 'Woman = Adult Human Female' billboards permanently banned from Facebook

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A mom of four and a women's rights activist from the United Kingdom, who has been making waves by posting billboards and illuminations of the dictionary definition of "woman," has been permanently banned from Facebook.

Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull, who goes by the name Posie Parker, was notified early Wednesday morning that her account for her activism, under the name Posie Parker, was disabled and that the decision was final.



Citing "safety and security reasons," the social media giant determined she was not eligible to use the utility and said they could not give any additional information as to why she was booted from the platform.

Keen-Minshull had several thousand followers on her page, mostly those interested in her campaigning for women's rights — particularly her defense of them as sex-based — and actions against the medical and surgical gender-transitioning of children.

"Over the last few years I've had numerous three, seven and thirty day bans over simple truths about male violence, the erasure of women's rights, objective truth about biology and the mutilation of children's bodies," Keen-Minshull told The Christian Post in an email Wednesday, noting that Facebook has a policy of not telling people why their accounts are disabled.

Her group, Standing for Women, still has a Facebook account but it is specifically for campaign purposes. Thus far, her YouTube channel — where she livestreamed her account of being booted from Facebook Wednesday —and Instagram account remain active. Keen-Minshull told CP she intends to open multiple accounts for fear of all of her content disappearing from "the more censorious platforms."

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

In February of last year, she was interrogated by police for tweeting critically about the the surgical removal of the testicles of a 16-year-old boy, whose mother is the head of Mermaids Gender, a U.K. charity geared toward transgender-identifying youth. Reports say that the Crown Prosecution Service has taken direction from the Mermaids charity when developing its transgender policies, and the group's helpline has been distributed to school students all across the U.K.

"I may remind everyone here that I am a stay at home mother to four children and that I am a wife! I'm not Jihadi John, I am not part of a grooming gang or paedophile ring, I haven't hurt anyone or abused anyone. I am a woman with an opinion," she wrote on her blog at the time.

Keen-Minshull maintained that Facebook and other platforms like Twitter have proven to be more insidious in their intimidation tactics.

"The issue with social media giants is that they are unaccountable to their public. Often they have been lobbied or are swayed by their own content. This content can be shaped by concerted efforts by vested interest groups or by financial interests," she said.

"At this moment in time, they have the ability of creating myths and belief systems that public services are conned into thinking reflect society. They then shape policy accordingly. It's spectacularly naive and foolish. The least powerful in society stand to lose a great deal."

She stressed, "It's like our seasoned representatives have been shown something shiny and they are captivated. Social media is a false prophet and those that follow it should be very cautious."

Asked what she believes is at stake if more people, especially women, do not voice their objections, she replied, "I always felt my place in this movement, if we can call it one, is to shift the Overton window and encourage people to speak up in their own voice. If concerned parties don't start speaking up, we will lose the capacity to say anything at all."

"What could be worse than the neutering of children's bodies, the eradication of women's rights, and the censorship of truth? I do wonder what more needs to happen before people stand up for what is right."