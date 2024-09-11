Home News Actor Aspen Kennedy on how ‘The Forge’ showed him value of spiritual discipleship

For people from more mature generations, such as Generation X or the Baby Boomers, it has become increasingly more difficult to understand what motivates people under the age of 30.

While these older people groups view the workplace with an eye toward rigidity, security and ever-changing objectives, Generation Z and Millennials are more interested in flexibility, fluidity and clear goals. Their shopping behaviors are quite distinct, too, as they are frugal and looking for immediacy and impact. People over the age of 50 are more content in making a financial splash with the long-range benefits in mind.

Thus, it is easy to see that there is a rather significant social disconnect between these younger and older generations. So much so that today’s young adults are seemingly more prone to float along in life, taking far more time to find their life’s path.

Fortunately, a solid way to bridge the gap and create better understanding between these people groups is through a strong sense of mentorship and discipleship.

What better way to unite the old and the young than by allowing someone to teach and give help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person?

“Mentorship is very important because I believe we weren't created to just be alone,” actor Aspen Kennedy, a Millennial, said in a recent episode of the "Crossmap Podcast."

“We can't do anything alone. So to be able to have someone who's been in your shoes already to say, ‘Hey, I've made this mistake here,' or 'Hey, you may be dealing with this. I can help you with that.’ It's the best thing to have someone to rely on. So mentorship is very important.”

A new movie in theaters now called “The Forge” tells the story of a young man who has no concept of how to be a man.

Drifting through life with little direction, he is eventually hired by a Fitness Center. He has no idea how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and the unexpected guidance from his new mentor, the young man is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God has a greater purpose for his life.

Kennedy portrayed this young man in “The Forge.” He truly has a fresh perspective on what it means to be young, lacking guidance and mistaking motivation for laziness.

“There are so many distractions in the world,” adds Kennedy, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who counts veteran actor Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati) as a mentor. “You have these external forces that the young generation wants to gravitate towards versus having guidance and mentorship. Everyone's searching for something. So, when you do have that environment, that community and mentorship to guide you, you have more confidence. I can walk this thing out. I don't have to do this alone.”

Kennedy joins the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about the many societal challenges facing Generation Z and Millennials today. Listen as he shares about the value of faith-based mentorship in someone’s life and how it can chart the course for an inspired adulthood.

LISTEN NOW: