Actress developed blood disorder 'out of nowhere' while filming supernatural horror ‘The Conjuring’

Actress Joey King has opened up about her time on the set of the horror film “The Conjuring,” revealing the physical condition she developed “out of nowhere.”

King played little girl tormented by demons in the 2013 film when she was 12. But in a recent interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she admitted that the things she experienced made her “shudder.”

The actress said she suddenly developed an unexpected blood disorder while playing the character Christine Perron.

“It was pretty intense. Some weird stuff happened on the set, along with the movie being scary,” she revealed. “It’s true, I developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder, and basically, my body, like all the red platelets from my body were like drained. They were just gone.”

The condition was so grave King went to the hospital before each taping to ensure she didn’t need a blood transfusion.

King had a “high risk of internal bleeding.” The actress said that “every day before work and after work,” she had to “go to the hospital, get my blood taken.”

Barrymore became spooked by King’s story when the 22-year-old revealed that the condition suddenly stopped as soon as she was finished filming “The Conjuring.”

“Then, all of a sudden, I got home, and I’ve never had a problem with my blood since,” she commented. “Every time I think about it, I just shudder a little bit.”

In another interview in 2020, King told crass radio host Howard Stern that the bizarre condition was discovered when bruises randomly began appearing on her body during filming.

“In the [movie], when the mom gets possessed, she gets all these bruises on her,” King disclosed, saying that it was during those scenes that she noticed “a lot of bruises show up on my body.”

King, who comes from a mixed Jewish and Christian background, said she realized her experience was nothing but normal.

The Bible speaks of demon possession often and warns believers not to partake in darkness.

“The Conjuring” franchise was written by Christian screenwriters Chad and Carey Hills. Although many Christians think scary movies are evil and should be avoided, the writers maintain that their films are to show how faith overcomes evil.

“For us, it’s very simple; we love doing true stories of where good conquers evil. ‘Conjuring 2’ is a story told through the eyes of believers, whose strongest weapon is their faith in God. Our film allows believers and non-believers to travel their journey with them, and in some ways, maybe affect someone who is on the edge of faith, and somehow give them the strength they need,” the couple told The Christian Post in a past interview.

They added: “For us, other than one’s own faith in Jesus, the symbol of the cross radiates that faith for those who hold it, hang it and even tattoo it! Some may have a Bible in their home and think they’re protected. But without studying it and believing, it’s like just any other book. Same with the cross. One must believe in what it represents.”