Actress Patricia Heaton mourns death of her friend, finds comfort knowing she loved Jesus

Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton offered a touching tribute to her late friend who loved Jesus.

“My friend Sue Ackerman died today," Heaton said on Instagram Wednesday. "We met in NYC in the 80’s. She was one of the earliest members of Redeemer Presbyterian Church with @timkellernyc where she met her devoted husband Russ.”

Heaton described the close relationship her friend, Sue, had with her husband, Russ.

“Their nickname for each other then and now was pumpkin’ which was always abbreviated to ‘pumpski’ or just ‘pumps’ - so endearing!” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress described. “Dave and I visited them in Germany while Russ was working there and had a beautiful weekend along the Rhine.”

The group of friends were so close that Heaton said they joined them in Los Angeles for her wedding and Sue and Russ “are also godparents” to the actress’ eldest son, Sam.

Heaton’s late friend had a series of health conditions that she survived before succumbing this week.

“Sue later successfully battled cancer, but the radiation scarred her lungs, and for years she waited for a double transplant, which she finally got. It bought her many more wonderful years with Russ and their children Adriana and Alexander,” Heaton said.

“Last May we visited Sue in the hospital in NYC as she was contending with some serious setbacks. Warrior that she was, she miraculously recovered.”

On Wednesday, however, Heaton’s friend passed away.

“God saw fit to call her to Himself today. I know she didn’t want to leave her beautiful kids, but she loved Jesus and was His faithful servant,” the actress revealed.

Heaton, a devout Catholic who often publicly shares of her faith in Christ in Hollywood, said she knows she will be reunited with Sue again.

“My comfort is in the knowledge that she lives with her Savior and is praying for all of us, and that we will all be reunited in His kingdom,” Heaton testified.