Home Entertainment Adan Canto's widow shares Bible verses, assurance of Heaven with fans after husband's death



Following the death of her husband, actor Adan Canto, Stephanie Ann Canto addressed the tragedy publicly by professing her faith in God and sharing the value of having a Heaven-centered and eternal-focused perspective on life.

Rather than turn away from God in her season of grief, the late actor’s wife, who's also a mother of two young children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1, took to Instagram to share Bible verses about focusing one's heart on what is to come eternally in Heaven.

In her post, Stephanie shared Matthew 6:19-21: "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

The Bible verses were accompanied by a broken-hearted emoji and the message, “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” which seems to coincide with the verses she posted about storing one's “treasures in Heaven.”

Adan, 42, died on Jan. 8 from appendiceal cancer, a disease that the NIH's National Library of Medicine describes the cancer as being “rare” and “not well understood.”

Adan was known for his roles in “Designated Survivor,” “The Cleaning Lady” and "X-Men."

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Adan said he wanted to be a part of the 2020 Lance Hool film "2 Hearts" — which tells the true story of two couples whose journeys lead them to a life-saving miracle of love and purpose — because of its “overall message of the value of life and the importance of family.”

Adan said at the time that it pays off to be in relationship and in community with others because it helps one to see past their own trials in life.

"Hardship is revealing with relationships. Even with oneself, with one's relationship with oneself,” Canto said at the time. “It's easy to live in realities when everything's on autopilot and moving smoothly. But when hardship knocks on your door, that's when the truth is revealed either from one's own character, or the relationships that you've been building with the people around you.”

"There's a saying that I've always loved. I forget where I read it or who said it, but [it says], 'You have to decide if you want to be right or if you want to be in relationship,'” he continued.

"It gets you thinking, there's a lot behind that, it's pretty layered. It's invaluable to have a good group of people around you — family, your wife, professional team, people we respect and admire. I think it's really important to have that.”

When asked to share how the Bible verse Romans 8:28 spoke to him, the actor told CP at the time that it’s a “hard concept to grasp,” but it is true. The verse states: “All things work together for good.”

"It's a thick pill to swallow and to really understand that [verse],” he said. “I think it's important to have a bird's eye view of life, of history, of reality, and have a little bit of humility. I'm speaking also for myself."

“This is something that I admit I don't embody every day, but it's certainly something I want to strive to do, to really understand what place we hold in history, in time, in life. ... The way I try to view it is just trying to gather the best lessons that you can and try to come out better on the other side."

During his final years in life, Canto’s faith stood out in his daily life.

"I think [faith is] fundamental for sure, knowing that there's a spirit behind it all, with vast wisdom beyond our comprehension,” Canto added at the time. “That alone should give us a lot of peace of mind, knowing that there is a higher wisdom behind it all. What we know or think we know, is may be just a speck. Have the strength to let go and trust and know that in the end it's for a greater plan.”