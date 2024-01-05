Home U.S. Lisa Robertson, daughter-in-law of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson, dies at 69

Lisa Robertson, the daughter-in-law of recently deceased televangelist Pat Robertson, died on Dec. 30. She was 69.

An obituary for Lisa Robertson, who was married to Tim Robertson, states that she “died peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved husband and family."

“She passed away knowing that her hope is in Jesus Christ and she will be with Him for eternity," the obituary added.

Born Lisa Delavan Nelson on March 9, 1954, Lisa Robertson was raised in Colorado and graduated from Sweet Briar College, a private liberal arts college in Virginia.

Lisa was the founder of a religious conference at Sweet Briar, where she met Tim Robertson after successfully inviting evangelist Pat Robertson to be the conference’s keynote speaker. They were later married in 1977.

The couple was married for 46 years.

Lisa Robertson was an occasional guest on the “The 700 Club,” the prominent Christian Broadcasting Network show that was co-hosted by her father-in-law for decades.

She also authored the book, The Path of Life: Walking in the Loving Presence of God and the 2006 devotional, Advent: Making Christmas About Christ.

Additionally, Lisa Robertson founded a women's outreach ministry called Changing Seasons and served on the boards of the Museum of the Bible and Proverbs 31 Ministries.

“I would describe motherhood as one of the great opportunities God gives women,” the late Robertson reportedly said in an interview with her daughter, Abby. “It is a job, it is a ministry, it is so much fun, and it’s a way we partner with the Lord to see His work.”

Lisa Robertson is survived by her husband of 46 years, five children, 15 grandchildren, a 16th grandchild, who is "on the way," and two sisters.

Gordon Robertson, the president and CEO of CBN, said that “one of the untold stories” of Lisa Robertson’s life was that she put Tim [Robertson] through seminary through her work at a time when the couple was “desperately poor.”

“Without that, there wouldn’t have been his ministry with CBN,” Gordon Robertson said. “There wouldn’t have been a Family Channel. She was always such a bedrock, such a pillar of the Robertson family. We will greatly miss her.”

A celebration of life for Lisa Robertson will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Galilee Episcopal Church.