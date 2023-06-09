'Father of Christian television': Pat Robertson's death draws reactions from supporters, critics

The death of notable televangelist and former presidential candidate Pat Robertson, who launched the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University, has drawn strong reactions from his supporters and critics.

At the age of 93, Robertson died early Thursday morning. Having launched CBN in 1960, the prominent Christian television network says its founder "dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, helping those in need, and educating the next generation."

While loved by some, Robertson was a polarizing figure for his conservative political advocacy and remarks he made while hosting the long-running CBN show "The 700 Club."

The following pages highlight seven reactions to Robertson's death.

