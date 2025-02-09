Home News Advancing the Dream: 8 notable Civil Rights victories

Black History Month is an annual observance in the United States centered on celebrating the history, heritage, cultural influence and social contributions of African Americans.

It's also a time to remember the generations-long struggle for racial equality in the country, which saw its highs and lows throughout the history of the independent republic.

Few would dispute that, over the past century-and-a-half, there has been substantial progress in the effort to enshrine equality among the races in the country despite much resistance.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

These include crucial federal legislation, concerted efforts to crack down on white supremacist violence, and influential U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

Here are eight notable victories for the Civil Rights Movement.