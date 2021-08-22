Afghan evacuees arrive in the US; Biden says numbers may rise to 65,000

The first groups of Afghan evacuees arrived at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., Saturday, one week after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. An estimated 22,000 Afghans have been evacuated since July and President Joe Biden said that number might rise to 65,000.

At the Defense Department briefing at the Pentagon Saturday, Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters that three flights carrying Afghan evacuees landed in Washington and will be transitioned to Fort Bliss in Texas "for further processing."

Hundreds of other Afghan evacuees aboard the C-17 Globemaster plane reached the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany on Saturday, according to media reports.

Since the evacuation operation Aug. 14, Taylor said 17,000 people have been evacuated out of Kabul, and 22,000 have been evacuated out of Afghanistan since the end of July.

Taylor added that 5,800 troops remain on the ground to secure the airport in Kabul.

At the U.S. airbase in Germany, over 2,000 evacuees have arrived from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul since Friday evening, CNN reported.

The U.S. Department of Defence tweeted that an Afghan mother gave birth while on board a U.S. Air Force aircraft just before the touchdown at the U.S. military base in Germany.

The situation at the U.S.-held airport in Kabul continues to be chaotic.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a press statement Sunday that seven Afghan civilians were crushed to death outside the airport as crowds attempted to board evacuation planes. “Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” it said, according to DW, which said Taliban fighters also sparked panic by firing into the air to control the crowd.

U.S. citizens in Afghanistan were told Saturday not to travel to the Kabul airport due to security threats. The Journal Gazette said potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan forced the U.S. military to develop new ways to get evacuees to the airport.

Americans have been beaten by the Taliban while attempting to reach the U.S.-held airport in Kabul, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a Defense Department briefing on Saturday.

“We are aware of sporadic cases where they aren't being allowed, where there is some harassment going on, and yes, some physical violence has occurred” within the last week, Kirby said. “What appears to be happening is that not every Taliban fighter either got the word or decided to obey the word [to allow Americans to get to the airport].”

Taylor said Saturday that the U.S. military evacuated around 3,800 people on six C-17 planes and 32 charter planes from Kabul airport over the past day.

While 22,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July, 17,000 of them have been evacuated since Aug. 14, Taylor said, adding that of those 17,000, 2,500 are U.S. citizens.

According to military officials, space for up to 22,000 evacuees has been cleared, but the number of evacuees is likely to be much higher. President Joe Biden said Saturday it could be as high as 65,000.

U.S. Governors have said they would be willing to take in Afghan evacuees.

“We are eager to continue that practice and assist with the resettlement of individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan, especially those who valiantly helped U.S. troops, diplomats, journalists, and other civilians over the past 20 years,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said in a statement.

“We’re already working in terms of a lot of those refugees coming in and working with (community groups) and non-profit organizations to make sure that they feel welcome and celebrated as members of our community,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said, according to the Times.

Following the drawing down of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly seized control of much of the country, eventually taking the capital Kabul and forcing the government to flee.

In response to the unexpected speed at which they retook the nation, tens of thousands of Americans, Afghan allies, and others have desperately tried to leave the country.

A return to Taliban rule for Afghanistan has led many to express concern over the treatment of women, as well as religious minorities, such as the small Christianity community.