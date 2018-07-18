Africa's Christian Explosion

Recent data reveals that for the first time, Africa is now home to the most number of Christians in the world. Latin America held that title previously.

An infographic provided by the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary shows that more than 631 million Christians currently reside in Africa and they make up 45 percent of the population.

Latin America is, meanwhile, estimated to have 601 million Christians. Though a smaller number compared to Africa, they make up the majority of the continent at 92 percent.

