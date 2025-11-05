Home News AG Ken Paxton sounds warning on Chinese-linked security systems sold in Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into a home security camera manufacturer amid concerns that its products might be linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The probe focuses on whether Lorex Technology Inc. is deceptively marketing its surveillance cameras to Texans as safe and secure, despite ongoing supply chain ties to Dahua Technology, a Chinese firm previously flagged by U.S. federal agencies.

“Texans should never have to worry that the devices protecting their homes could be tied to foreign adversaries,” Paxton said in an Oct. 29 statement. “Any company that gives the CCP a foothold in American life will face the full force of Texas law.”

Lorex, founded in 1991, was acquired by Dahua in 2012 and sold to Taiwan-based Skywatch in 2022. However, reports indicate Dahua continues to supply key components for Lorex cameras. The U.S. Department of Defense has designated Dahua as a “Chinese military company,” and both the Department of Commerce and Federal Communications Commission have imposed restrictions on its products due to hacking, surveillance and espionage risks.

Despite these warnings, Lorex cameras remain widely available in Texas at retailers, including Amazon, Costco and Best Buy, said Paxton.

The Texas inquiry follows similar actions in other states. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed a 39-page lawsuit against Lorex in state court, alleging the company misled consumers by promoting its cameras as “private by design” and safe for sensitive areas like children’s bedrooms, while concealing reliance on Dahua, a firm sanctioned by the U.S. for national security and human rights violations.

According to the Nebraska complaint, Lorex’s 2K Dual Lens Indoor camera, sold at Costco, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Home Depot, closely resembles Dahua models “H5D-5F” and “H3D-3F.”

“This marketing is deceptive, as Nebraskans are not warned about security risks,” Hilgers said. “When it comes to products that may be used to monitor children and inside Nebraska homes, this deception is both alarming and unacceptable.”

Hilgers described the issue as a broader threat: “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses a direct threat to American security, including through market actors who create or exploit security to American consumers. This is a national issue, and we are leading the fight in Nebraska against these companies who enable the CCP influence and surveillance.”

Florida has also launched an investigation into Lorex’s China ties, according to reports.

Paxton’s office is examining whether Lorex has violated Texas' consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the privacy and security of its devices.

The investigation follows the lead of Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed a bill in August limiting investors from China and other hostile nations.

Texas Senate Bill 17, which went into effect on Sept. 1, prohibits people, companies and government-linked entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from acquiring farmland, homes and other real estate in Texas.