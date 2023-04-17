Al Mohler family request prayers after blood clots found in lungs

Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for blood clots in both lungs, according to the seminary, which says his condition is improving.

Mohler was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary emboli, as announced in a statement from the seminary on Saturday.

His health has made a “marked improvement” since the treatment although he remains in the intensive care unit at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, according to an update posted on his website Saturday evening.

The attending physicians are pleased with his progress and are confident that the situation is under control, it said, further mentioning that “over the past 24 hours, the Lord has been pleased to answer the prayers of His people and Dr. Mohler’s health has made a marked improvement.”

Mohler, who has been the president of the SBTS since 1993, was initially admitted to the hospital on Dec. 27 last year after experiencing abdominal pain. He subsequently underwent a three-hour surgery to remove scar tissue from a 1980s operation. However, his health took a setback on Jan. 5.

A statement posted on Friday afternoon read: “Over the past 36 hours, Dr. Mohler has suffered from unrelenting pain. This unusual degree of pain signaled concern for the attending physicians and prompted additional tests ... His condition is quite serious and he has been moved to the intensive care unit ... for immediate treatment.”

Russell D. Moore, dean of the school of theology at SBTS, posted a statement on Mohler’s website later that night saying that while the situation was still “very serious,” Mohler was “recuperating well,” according to Baptist Press.

“The president is talking and in good spirits,” Moore wrote. “Despite his incredible pain and having just lived through the scare of his life, he was actually able to discuss a book I brought to him the other day about, of all things, the life of Wendell Willkie.”

Moore also asked for continued prayers for Dr. Mohler and his family, including his wife, Mary, and their children, Katie and Christopher.

Mohler is one of the nation’s leading conservative Evangelical voices on moral, cultural and theological issues.

Under Mohler’s leadership, the SBTS has experienced significant growth and the successful launch of its undergraduate arm, Boyce College.

This is not the first time Mohler has faced such a health challenge.

In January 2007, he developed pulmonary emboli and was admitted to the intensive care unit after a successful surgery to remove scar tissue from a previous operation. Mohler made a full recovery at the time.