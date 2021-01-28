Al Mohler warns of impending 'normalization' of transgenderism under Biden administration Al Mohler warns of impending 'normalization' of transgenderism under Biden administration

A prominent theologian has described the "normalization" of transgenderism as "a major advance for the sexual and moral revolutionaries" in the country, warning that those who subscribe to traditional beliefs about gender and sexuality will soon find themselves subject to "coercion."

During the Jan. 21 episode of his podcast, The Briefing, Albert Mohler, the president of Southern Baptist Theological Summary, weighed in on President Joe Biden's nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as his assistant secretary of health. Biden nominated Levine to the post on Jan. 19, one day before he was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

In the podcast, which aired the day after the inauguration, Mohler spoke about the mainstream media's coverage of Biden's selection of Levine, who would become the first trans-identified individual confirmed to a cabinet position by the U.S. Senate.

Mohler contended that Biden's selection of Levine, who was born male and continues to be a man, had less to do with the qualifications of his nominee and more to do with the fact that "identity politics has been the key to appointments made by then President-elect Biden and now President Biden."

Specifically, Mohler argued that Levine's nomination resulted from the fact that "there wasn't anyone who was transgender yet" in the cabinet.

He insinuated that based on the way the Biden administration touted Levine's nomination, it was as if they were saying "the transgender issue is not really that important, but did we mention this person will be the first openly transgender Senate confirmed high individual of office in the federal government?"

Throughout his remarks, Mohler stressed that "it is entirely possible to like someone whose lifestyle or gender identity we cannot accept." However, he maintained that, according to the press coverage, "this appointment is to be celebrated as a massive advance in a necessary moral progress toward full inclusion for LGBTQ persons."

He also warned that Levine's appointment will "bring the power of coercion" and "bring about the process of further normalization."

"Normalization means that something that had been considered sometimes unthinkable but abnormal becomes normalized in this society," Mohler continued. Citing same-sex marriage as a previous example of something that has become normalized, he contended that "when it comes to transgender[ism], the same effort is now very much underway, and it comes with coercion."

According to Mohler, the coercion surrounding the normalization of transgenderism involves "the language that is mandated, whether it's pronouns or even a name in this case." After mentioning that a radio personality was accused of "misgendering" Levine by referring to the current Pennsylvania secretary of health as "sir," Mohler suggested that "the only way to avoid being charged with misgendering is to accept in totality the idea that an individual can claim and indeed become a gender other than the gender of their genetics."

Another aspect of coercion, Mohler asserted, involves the content of Biden's executive order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.

He predicted that "the great grave sin, according to the moral revolutionaries of misgendering, is now going to become a preeminent moral concern of the federal government."

After mentioning that the executive order contains "direct coercion to all who are employees of the federal government — those who are writing policy in the federal government to avoid the sin of misgendering," Mohler said that "every moral regime comes with an understanding of what is right, what is wrong, what is right, what is sinful."

"Misgendering pretty much tells the story of the new morality of the sexual revolution," he added.

Mohler was an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, stating at the time that a vote for Biden was "beyond" his "moral imagination."

When elaborating on his characterization of Biden, Mohler cited his positions on abortion, religious liberty, and LGBT issues.

Mohler criticized the former president after a fringe group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, however, but maintained his support for Trump, emphasizing that he "could not" support Biden because of his policy positions.

