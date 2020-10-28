Al Mohler endorses Trump, says a Biden vote 'beyond' his 'moral imagination' Al Mohler endorses Trump, says a Biden vote 'beyond' his 'moral imagination'

Influential evangelical leader Al Mohler explained why voting for Donald Trump is “consistent” with his Christian convictions, warning that a Biden-Harris administration would be “the most pro-abortion political force in American history.”

In a lengthy blog post, Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, detailed why he “sincerely” hopes that “Donald Trump—and not Joe Biden—will be elected President of the United States on November 3.”

“The difference between a Trump administration and a Biden administration will shape a generation and have a very great deal to do with the future of our nation,” Mohler wrote. “My convictions lead me to a very clear conclusion in this election. I hope and vote for the election of Donald Trump and the Republican ticket for a second term and for a continued Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.”

Mohler clarified that the president’s “divisive comments and sub-presidential behavior are an embarrassment … Constantly.” However, he stressed that “character” is also defined by political policies.

“If I am electing a neighbor, it would be Biden hands down,” Mohler wrote. “But I am not voting for who will be my neighbor, I am voting for who will be President of the United States.”

In his article, Mohler said he chose his vote based on Trump’s actions regarding abortion, Supreme Court nominees, protecting religious liberty, and LGBT issues.

Mohler explained that though he did not vote for Trump in 2016, he nevertheless made note of his “pro-life promises, especially with reference to the federal courts culminating in the Supreme Court.”

“But I doubted that Donald Trump meant to fulfill his promises,” he admitted. “I was wrong.”

“In terms of presidential action, Donald Trump has been the most effective and consequential pro-life president of the modern age,” he continued. “Furthermore, in both executive actions and court appointments, President Trump has gone far beyond what would have been politically necessary to secure his base. He has staked his place in history and has defied the accommodationist temptation and has given pro-life Americans more than any other president.”

“In April, I said in public what was implicit in my commentary and actions since January 2017—I would vote for Donald Trump in 2020. And I already have,” he said.

In contrast, a Biden-Harris administration would be “the most pro-abortion political force in American history,” he argued.

“The Democratic Party is now so pro-abortion (and yes, that is the right term) that it has declared opposition to any restriction on abortion and demands tax-payer funding for abortion,” Mohler said. “Those who deny this reality are dishonest.”

Mohler said he quickly loses respect for those who endorse former Vice President Biden while “claiming to save the pro-life cause or the conservative movement.”

“I do not believe that conservative policies and principles can long survive without conservative virtues,” he emphasized.

He noted that while Christians must be concerned about questions of immigration policy, refugees, and other issues, “there is no hope for defending human dignity for all if it is denied in the womb.”

The author and speaker acknowledged that some Christians may not be able to vote for Trump in good conscience, a “predicament” he says he understands. Still, voting for Biden is “beyond my moral imagination,” he said.

“With my Black brothers and sisters, I make my best case for how I see the issues. They have every right to do the same. We each have a vote. Both of us will answer to God for that vote. We earnestly seek to persuade the other. We will likely vote differently in the end. We remain brothers and sisters in Christ,” he wrote.

Mohler’s thoughts on the election come just days after famed author and pastor John Piper explained why he doesn’t feel comfortable voting for Trump in the upcoming election.

“When a leader models self-absorbed, self-exalting boastfulness, he models the most deadly behavior in the world,” Piper wrote. “He points his nation to destruction.”

A Pew survey conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 5 found that while white evangelical support for Trump had slipped since August, they “overwhelmingly remain on his side.” According to Pew, 78% of white evangelicals intend to cast ballots for Trump this election cycle. Among other groups, 90% of black Protestants indicated support for Biden and 67% of Hispanic Catholics said they were at least leaning toward voting for Biden.

