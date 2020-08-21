Ala. church starts 'Jesus 2020' campaign: ‘We want Jesus in front of everybody’s thoughts’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Just a month after members of a church in Alabama launched the “Jesus 2020” campaign, thousands of signs displaying the slogan have popped up all across the country.

Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in the small town of Ramer, Alabama, located just outside of Montgomery, has set itself up as the Jesus 2020 campaign headquarters. The campaign’s organizers explained the rationale for launching the movement in a Facebook post last month, one day after the creation of the Jesus 2020 Facebook page.

“We originated this idea so people would know that we believe this country and the whole world needs Jesus!” the July 16 Facebook post reads.

The organizers elaborated further on their campaign in a subsequent Facebook post on July 26, adding, “We wanted to take a stand and revive hearts that have felt despair and hopelessness as a result of today’s politics and events.”

Joyce Hubbard, one of the Jesus 2020 organizers, discussed the campaign in more detail in an interview with The Christian Post.

“We’re in a small town, and our church probably has less than 200 members. And we’ve probably had 20 to 30 people [attend] since the coronavirus,” Hubbard said.

“But we just decided that we could do something,” she added. “We don’t have to be a big church; we don’t have to be a megachurch to do something. We can get a spark. It just takes a spark to get … a fire started all around the country, so that’s what we decided to do.”

Wells Printing in Montgomery, Alabama, has worked with the organizers to produce Jesus 2020 campaign signs, as well as T-shirts, car magnets, and decals. Those interested in purchasing Jesus 2020 merchandise can visit the website.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

While the Jesus 2020 campaign has already distributed more than 5,000 yard signs, organizers say they haven't come close to meeting their ultimate goal. “Our mission is to have a JESUS 2020 sign in every yard across America!,” the campaign's Facebook page proclaims.

When asked about the future of the Jesus 2020 campaign, Hubbard told CP that she and her co-organizers, Martha Sikes and Susie Halse, plan on continuing it through at least the election but haven't ruled out extending it beyond Nov. 3. “2020 doesn’t end until December 31, so we’re going to do it as long as we feel it’s needed,” she said.

Despite the Jesus 2020 movement’s use of campaign signs normally associated with politics, Hubbard stressed that the group was “not political.”

“Our focus is on Jesus,” she declared. “This is not political. It’s not denominational. We’ve had all denominations, all races of people all want signs.”

“We feel like Jesus is so important,” Hubbard added. “He’s been left out of so much and has been pushed out of so many things that we just feel like … we want Jesus out there … forefront in front of everybody’s thoughts.

Regardless of what happens in the 2020 presidential election and every other election, Hubbard believes “Jesus is always the winner.”

“He’s always the one that’s going to keep His promises; He’s the one who’s going to lead us,” she added.