Home News Alvin Bragg drops criminal charges against woman who punched pro-life activist during street interview

The pro-life activist who was assaulted and left bloodied during a street interview on abortion condemned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office for failing to prosecute the New York woman who punched her in the face.



Savannah Craven Antao called it “simply irresponsible” for the office to have allowed her assailant, 30-year-old Brianna J. Rivers, to escape criminal consequences, noting that the attack was caught on video.

"My attacker, Brianna Rivers, is part of the rising culture of anti-Christian and anti-conservative violence on the left, and she needs to face accountability for her own good and as a lesson to others," Craven Antao told The Christian Post.

New York police arrested Rivers earlier this year after the video of her striking Craven Antao went viral. Craven Antao was filming a "woman on the street" interview in New York City in April for the pro-life group Live Action at the time of the assault.

A court dismissed the case in July, however, after the district attorney's office failed to turn over evidence on time, as The New York Post reports.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit law firm Thomas More Society, which is representing Craven Antao, told CP that Bragg's office never reached out to their office and ignored all phone calls and emails. The spokesperson also highlighted a statement the district attorney's office provided to The New York Post, confirming that the office committed an "unacceptable error" after the case was transferred to another prosecutor.

Bragg's office and Rivers did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

The Thomas More Society plans to file a civil suit and seek damages on Craven Antao's behalf after Bragg's office failed to prosecute the felony assault charge. According to the Thomas More Society, Bragg's office downgraded the charge against Rivers to a misdemeanor before dismissing the charges altogether.

Rivers struck Craven Antao several times in the face during the April street interview, according to the Thomas More Society. The punches caused a laceration, forcing the pro-life advocate to visit the emergency room for stitches, resulting in $3,000 in medical bills.

"District Attorney Bragg's shocking refusal to uphold justice only works to undermine confidence in the system, especially when our political climate has become as fraught as it is now," Christopher Ferrara, senior counsel at the Thomas More Society, said in a statement.

"Failing to prosecute these clear-cut charges sets a dangerous standard for how our society responds to violence against those engaging in democratic dialogue," Ferrara continued.

Craven Antao said she is "disgusted by Alvin Bragg's District Attorney's office."

"They clearly see no problem with women being assaulted on the streets for exercising the First Amendment," Craven Antao told CP. "Without provocation, my assailant savagely punched me in the face twice and then walked away with both middle fingers extended in the air in triumph."

Craven Antao believes the case was "deliberately sabotaged for political reasons."

The pro-life advocate said she's concerned about "endless political violence" in the United States after what happened to her and, more recently, to conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The advocate said her pro-life activism will not stop, saying that this "traumatic event" has only pushed her to be even more vocal about her views.

"Not only because it is right, but because I want to encourage others to join this movement," she said.

"To pro-lifers who feel hesitant to speak their minds, I ask you, if not you, then who? If we all sit back and say someone else will do it, no one will," she continued. "Get involved in your church, speak out online, volunteer at pregnancy centers, be a voice for life! The next generation depends on us."