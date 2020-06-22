Amazon bans ads for book on how transgender ideology harms girls, young women

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Online retail giant Amazon has disallowed a publishing house from buying ads to promote a new book critical of transgender ideology that points out its many harms on young girls.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Regnery Publishing, a Washington D.C.-based conservative company that is publishing journalist Abigail Shrier's new book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Girls, announced Sunday that they could not bid on ad space on Amazon to promote the book.

The book, which is set to be released June 30, critically examines from a variety of angles the medical and psychological harms teenage girls and young women experience after adopting a transgender identity and pursuing a pathway of hormonal and surgical transition.

"The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative," Regnery Publishing said in a statement. "If you’re not on board, you’ll have your head handed to you."

According to Regnery, other resources, products and books that promote transgender ideology are allowed to be "sponsored" on the website.

The online retailer asserted in an email to Regnery that the book "may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation" and the "campaign will not be allowed to be advertised."

"If you go on Amazon right now and search ‘transgender books,’ you will find paid advertisements from major publishing houses promoting books on the side of this issue Amazon apparently agrees with,” Regnery’s Twitter statement reads.

The publishing house argues that the book by Shrier, a journalist who writes for the Wall Street Journal and other prominent media outlets, is being silenced.

"If you search 'transgender' in the books category on the Amazon app right now, you will see a paid ad for LGBT pride month from a prominent publisher and a paid ad for a chest binder,” the statement continues. “Amazon has told us we are not even allowed to bid on that ad space for ‘Irreversible Damage.’”

The retail giant reportedly told the publishing house that the book might "not be appropriate for all audiences."

A Regnery spokesperson told The Christian Post in an email Monday that they have appealed to Amazon, but the retail giant has not changed its decision thus far. CP reached out to Amazon for comment. A response is pending.

"As the cancel culture runs rampant — aided and abetted by Big Tech — we will continue to expose hypocrisy, censorship, and bias against our authors when we see it," the Regnery spokesperson said.

Among the other transgender products that Amazon sells on its site are pairs of underwear for men to pretend they have female body parts and a "tomboy trans lesbian" chest binder.

Shrier's book details at length how transgenderism, which is now routinely promoted in therapist offices, schools and the medical establishment, drives young females to alter their bodies with testosterone and surgeries that yield lasting harms.

Until recently, the psychological condition known as gender dysphoria was extremely rare and afflicted mostly boys.

In the past few years, critics have argued that the present transgender "craze" is an internet-fueled social contagion in light of emerging research and the exponential increase in referrals of young people, girls in particular, to gender clinics.

"Unsuspecting parents are awakening to find their daughters in thrall to hip trans YouTube stars and 'gender-affirming' educators and therapists who push life-changing interventions on young girls — including medically unnecessary double mastectomies and puberty blockers that can cause permanent infertility," the description of Shrier's book reads on Amazon.com.

The Regnery spokesperson told CP that when the company decided to publish Shrier’s book, it knew that it would “encounter aggressive attempts from the Left to silence it.” However, the company “did not expect opposition from our own retail partners.”

“Abigail Shrier's book argues that transgender identification has become one more social contagion among adolescent girls — a dangerous epidemic that, in too many cases, is leading girls to pursue hormones and surgeries that will inflict irreversible damage on their bodies and are likely to end in regret,” the Regnery spokesperson stressed. “Everyone should be concerned about this kind of harm to young women and want to prevent it. Our goal is to do whatever we can to support Shrier in exposing this issue — with or without Amazon’s help."

It was reported earlier this month that Amazon banned the Christian conservative activist group Family Research Council from its Amazon Smile program, which enables customers to pick a charity to receive proceeds from their purchases. The conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom was banned from the program in 2018.