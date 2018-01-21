Amazon Prime News: New Originals Coming This February; Monthly Membership Fee Increases

Amazon Prime Official Page Screenshot of the official Amazon Prime subscription page.

Amazon Prime will be launching a whole new set of original content for the month of February. At the same time, their monthly membership fee also gets an increase starting next month.

This February, Amazon Prime will be releasing a new set of original films exclusive to their members. Prime members will have access to one original movie, one original series special, and five original series, Coming Soon reports.

The five new Prime original series are "Absentia," "GRAND PRIX Driver, "Mozart in the Jungle" season 4, "Thunderbirds are Go!" and "The Ticks." Meanwhile, the Prime original movie is titled "Human Flow," and the Prime original series special is "Stinky & Dirty Valentine's Day Special."

The original Prime Movie, "Human Flow," tackles a very topical issue at the moment. The film features internationally renowned artist, Ai Weiwei, as she illustrates the cause and effect of human migration. Weiwei tackles the refugee crisis in the film and how it affects personal lives.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced that they have increased the monthly fee for signing an account with Prime. From $10.99, the monthly Prime membership fee now costs $12.99.

They also increased the discounted Prime Student monthly plan from $5.49 to $6.49. New members were obliged to start paying the increased fee this January while existing Prime members will begin when they renew this February.

However, Amazon retained their annual membership fees for both regular and student accounts. According to Buzzfeed, this might help Prime members or interested parties to see the annual membership more valuable than getting a per-month account.

But aside from that, Amazon promises to increase the value of their membership by adding more features in. One example is to increase the number of items "eligible for unlimited Free Two-Day Shopping," a spokesperson said. These new features have yet to be announced by Amazon.