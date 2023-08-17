Abducted American missionary says Elevation Worship song was her ‘battle cry’ in captivity

An American nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti and released last week says that one worship song in particular had become her "battle cry" after she and her daughter were abducted in late July.

Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were set free last week after roughly two weeks of being held captive following their July 27 abduction from the campus of the El Roi Haiti Christian education ministry near Port-au-Prince.

El Roi Haiti, which Dorsainvil's husband founded, came forward on Thursday, reporting that the two were not harmed and are in healthy condition.

"I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity," Alix Dorsainvil said in a statement on the El Roi Haiti website.

"God was so very present in the fire with us and I pray that when I find the words to tell our story, that the mighty name of Jesus may be glorified and many people will come to know his love. Thank you all from the depths of my heart for your love."

During the most challenging moments of her time in captivity, Dorsainvil said she has found comfort in the song "See a Victory" by the North Carolina-based Elevation Worship.

"There's a part that says, 'You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good,'" she said. "And that is what he is already doing and will continue to do."

Dorsainvil married the founder of El Roi Haiti, Sandro Dorsainvil, in 2021. She worked as a school nurse with the organization starting in 2020.

As a devout Christian, Dorsainvil spent time traveling to Haiti starting in 2010.

During her captivity, the ministry praised her as the kind of person who "lives a life following in the footsteps of Jesus."

The Associated Press reported that during the abduction, Dorsainvil was taking care of the needs of patients in a tiny brick clinic. Suddenly, witnesses claim, the clinic was swarmed by armed men, and she was kidnapped.

Haiti has suffered from increased violence, kidnappings and gang crimes as gang presence has increased in the country following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Even though it is believed that as much as a $1 million ransom was sought by gunmen in Dorsainvil's case, reports are unclear if a ransom was paid for her release.

The U.S. Department of State, which worked with Haitian counterparts to secure the release of Dorsainvil and her daughter, did not confirm if a ransom was paid.

"We have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the agency stated.

"As you can imagine, these individuals have been through a very difficult ordeal, both physically and mentally."

El Roi Haiti wrote that the release of their founder's wife and his daughter was a display of just how faithful God can be when powerful prayers are sent His way.

"We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis. 'El Roi' is a Hebrew name of the God of the Bible that means 'the God who sees.' It is with that vision that we now rest upon God's truth that, 'In his kindness God called you to share in His eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, He will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation,'" the ministry stated, referencing 1 Peter 5:10.

"We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted — and continues to impact — with her ministry in Haiti."

As The Christian Post reported, the Kansas City-based faith-based global security company Concilium Inc. worked with the U.S. State Department and other U.S. law enforcement officials to secure Dorsainvil's release.

On the same day of the kidnapping, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory, urging Americans in Haiti to leave the country as soon as possible.