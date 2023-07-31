American nurse and child kidnapped from Christian ministry in Haiti

An American nurse and her child were kidnapped Thursday from a Christian education ministry founded and directed by her husband in Haiti less than two years after 17 missionaries were kidnapped in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The ministry, El Roi Haiti, founded by Sandro Dorsainvil, a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, announced Friday that Dorsainvil's wife, Alix Dorsainvil, and their child were kidnapped.

"We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our Director's wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry," El Roi Haiti said in a statement Saturday.

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

In a video posted on the ministry's website, Alix Dorsainvil shares how she left New Hampshire to live in Haiti after she was invited by her now-husband to help him care for the children at the El Roi Academy and Institution Mixte Vwatizang Ayisyen Yo run by the ministry.

"Our goal is to provide a quality Christian education that will empower children to use their God-given abilities to fulfill His purpose for their lives. Students receive a quality education and a hot meal every day, regardless of their family's capability to afford tuition," the ministry explains on its website, noting that in Haiti education is not free. "We encourage parents/guardians to be active participants in their child's education by providing their child's uniform, volunteering at the school, attending parent-teacher meetings, and by encouraging their child's regular attendance."

In their statement on Saturday, El Roy Haiti thanked supporters for praying for the safety and return of Dorsainvil and their child. The ministry asked the public not to speculate on the situation on social media or attempt to contact the family.

"Our team at El Roi Haiti is grateful for the outpouring of prayers, care, and support for our colleague. We continue to work with our partners and trusted relationships to secure their safe return," the ministry said

"We continue to trust in Jesus Christ who is faithful, even in these very difficult circumstances. We are asking people to pray and cry out to Him, that He would hold our friends safely in His hands and place a hedge of protection around them as He makes their path straight back to us and to freedom," the statement added.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case on Monday, but a spokesperson told NPR that the administration is aware of the kidnappings and is working with authorities there to resolve the situation.

"The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the spokesperson said.

Last Thursday, the State Department also issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Haiti, asking Americans not to travel to the Caribbean nation and ordering all U.S. Citizens and non-emergency government employees to leave as soon as possible.

"Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On July 27, 2023, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges," the advisory said. "U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe."

In December 2021, after about two months in captivity, The final 12 of the 17 remaining kidnapped Christian Aid Ministries in Haiti abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, made a daring escape to freedom after praying. They were held captive by the 400 Mawozo Gang, one of Haiti's largest active criminal groups.

The group included a married couple, a 10-month-old baby, a 3-year-old child, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, four single men, and two single women.

"Over the time of their captivity, God gave various hostages a desire to attempt an escape, but it took them a while to all agree on when or how this should take place," CAM spokesman Weston Showalter revealed after their escape. "To attempt such a thing would be dangerous! They sought God in prayer over and over again, seeking direction from Him."