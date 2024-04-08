Home News Americans' support for Israel-Palestinian Authority peace deal wanes if Hamas is involved: poll

Americans' support for Israel brokering a peace deal with the Palestinian Authority plunges when participants are told Hamas could be part of the government, according to a recent poll conducted amid calls from the Biden administration to revitalize the West Bank-based PA as part of its post-Gaza war plans.

The public affairs agency Gideon300 released the poll last week in partnership with RMG Research headed by longtime pollster Scott Rasmussen. The survey, a copy of which was shared with The Christian Post, sampled 1,000 registered voters online from March 11 to March 12.

The sample has an error margin +/- 3.1 percentage points. Likely voters were determined through a screening process in the survey.

According to the results, 55% of American voters initially supported a peace deal between Israel and the PA, a Fatah-controlled government agency that controls parts of the West Bank and previously controlled the Gaza Strip before Hamas took control in 2007.

Later in the survey, respondents were asked what their opinion of a peace deal would be if they knew that the PA wants "to form a unity government with Hamas including cabinet positions for Hamas terrorists, wants to pay Hamas terrorists, and 82% of PA supporters approve of the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas."

In response to the question, less than a third of American voters (30%) say they supported the idea of a peace deal.

The survey comes amid calls for ceasefire and peace agreements between Israel and Hamas, who have been at war in Gaza since October.

The Israeli military launched an offensive in Gaza to eradicate Hamas after its militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7. The onslaught resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and the abduction of over 240 individuals.

Last month, talks were held in Moscow between Palestinian political factions, including Hamas and Fatah, to discuss establishing political unity. A statement released by the Palestinian factions at the time pledged that there would be an "upcoming dialogue" to bring them under the banner of the Palestine Liberation Organization, according to The Times of Israel.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Gideon300 President Matthew Faraci said that the most notable shift was among Democratic voters who participated in the poll.

The percentage of Democratic voters who supported a peace deal between Israel and the PA went from 73% to 43% after being informed about the potential Hamas representation in a unity government.

"I've participated in putting together more polls than I can count," said Faraci, who is Jewish. "And in all the polling that I've participated in during my career, I've never seen a poll with a 30-point swing ever on any topic ever."

Among Republican voters, 38% of participants initially supported the peace deal, but by the end of the survey, only 19% still supported the idea. For independent voters, 47% initially supported a peace deal between Israel and the PA, but that percentage dropped to 28% after learning about the PA's ties to Hamas.

Faraci said that the sample for the survey was 47% men and 53% women.

Regarding the age demographic of the sample, 25% were within the 18 to 25 age range, and 16% were around the ages of 35 to 44. Another 15% were within the 45 to 54 age demographic, while 19% were around 55 to 64. An additional 25% percent of participants included in the sample were in the 65 and older age category.

The survey comes as the Biden administration discusses the possibility of a "revitalized" PA in the hopes that this will create stability in the region after the war between Israel and Hamas ends.

"A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller asserted in a statement last week.

"There is no peace deal with terrorists or those who support terror," Faraci told CP. "A peace deal cannot be made with such an entity."

A separate survey released by Gallup last month found that 55% of respondents disapproved of the Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip, an increase from 45% in November. Seventy-five percent of Democrats who participated in the survey said that they disapproved of Israel's actions.

Sixty percent of independents sided with Democrats in disapproving of Israel's actions, while most Republicans maintained support for Israel. According to Gallup, the number of Republicans who approve of Israel's actions has declined slightly, with 64% instead of 71% now saying that they approve.