‘AGT' contestant shares how God is using her to share the Gospel despite speech impediment

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Amanda Mammana used her gift of song to share the Gospel at an Andrew Palau evangelistic outreach event where she testified to how, despite the challenges of having a speech impediment, she's undeterred from telling the world about God and His glory.

Mammana first won over the hearts of millions when she appeared on “America’s Got Talent” over the summer. During her audition, she revealed that singing was instrumental in helping her to overcome the challenges she faces daily in communicating.

Last weekend, Mammana was a special guest at the Andrew Palau Association’s CT CityFest where she shared her Christian faith.

“For about 10 years now, I’ve had a stutter, and it’s definitely something that has caused me to shy away and to not believe in myself,” the 19 year old said. “But by the grace of God, I found that I don’t stutter when I sing.”

“I’ve been able to take that and to let that just be a great way to spread the Gospel,” she added.

During her stint on the singing competition, Mammana credited God for helping her make it through each week's challenge.

“The Holy Spirit just took over and He put a fire inside of me,” she declared, “All Glory to God.”

In a message to others struggling with insecurity, Mammana encouraged believers not to listen to the derogatory messages they hear daily both internally and externally, and rebuked those self-defeating messages as “lies straight from the devil."

"But it’s amazing that we have a God that is so much stronger, and He’s given us the power to overcome anything that comes our way," she added.

During the completion, Mammana sang a song about the trials people go through and the desire to want to escape from them. At the Palau CityFest event, she told the audience that she learned that it's through trials that people become who they are.

When she first appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” everyone gave her a standing ovation and the judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofía Vergara were overcome with emotion by her story and performance and voted to advance her to the next stage.

“There were times when I was a kid where I was like, ‘I can never do anything like this … I’m not good enough,'” she tearfully shared after her audition. In response, an audience member yelled, “You are good enough!”

Mandel added, “I believe you’re moving millions of people at home. I just want to say, Thank you.”

The young singer was eliminated from the show last week but continues to use her platform to inspire others.