Amir Tsarfati warns Hamas wants to annihilate Jews: 'It's satanic'

Amir Tsarfati, founder of Behold Israel and Middle East news correspondent from Galilee, says the “barbaric massacre” carried out by Hamas terrorists in Israel earlier this month has caused the Israeli government to finally understand that unless they “put an end to Hamas, it will never stop.”

Hamas' attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 mark the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. More than 1,400 people were murdered, including 30 Americans, and over 3,400 were wounded. Hamas also took 199 people hostage, some of whom are Americans.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza said more than 3,000 people had been killed and more than 12,500 wounded since Israel began retaliatory airstrikes.

In a video interview with The Christian Post on Tuesday, Tsarfati responded to the frequent claims from some on the political left that Israel is an "apartheid state" that deprives Arabs of political and civil rights.

“Arabs are everywhere in Israeli society,” he said, noting that they have representation in Israel's legislative body, the Knesset, and Christian and Muslim Arabs have been justices in Israel's 15-seat Supreme Court and have other high-profile occupations in the country.

As Israel declared war in response to Hamas' attacks and prepares for a ground invasion, the IDF advised Gaza's 1.1 million residents to move south to avoid being killed.

Tsarfati believes the world is on a fast track to the End Times but stresses there are biblical prophecies that have not yet come to pass.

The war on Hamas, he said, currently reminds him of something shared in Psalms rather than the End Times battle spoken of in Ezekiel 28 and 29.

"What I see now is what Psalm 120 says, ‘When I say peace, they are for war.’ The people that dwell around me don't want peace. They want war,” he explained.

"Hamas doesn't want peace. Hamas wants to kill us. In its own charter, it says that the Jews must be annihilated when Islam is taking over. That's their goal. They don't want land. They don't want peace. They want Islamic superiority over the world and the annihilation of the Jewish people. That's what they want,” he maintained, warning that "We are on the fast track towards Ezekiel 38."

The Out of the Far Northauthor said the violent attacks carried out by Hamas on civilian targets included the killing of children and the elderly and raping women.

"To call them animals is actually to give them a compliment. Animals don't do that. It's not barbaric. It's satanic; it's diabolic," Tsarfati declared after recounting the gruesome scene of a pregnant woman whose baby was cut out of her womb after being raped and murdered.

“We must understand that we're dealing with a dark cloud of satanic attack on the people of Israel.”

Though the aftermath of terrorist attacks earlier this month has been difficult for the Israeli native, he still sees God’s divine protection over Israel.

"On Oct. 7, we had a big miracle,” he said. “From what we gather so far, what could have happened, the amount of weapons and ammunition and everything that we found with them [Hamas], they should have killed 5,000 people.”

The Bible prophecy teacher revealed that his intelligence sources told him that Hamas “forgot to coordinate it with Hezbollah and the other militias,” which would have made the attacks far greater had they all attacked Israel simultaneously.

"I'm choosing to look at this satanic attack and the godly intervention to stop it before Israel would be annihilated,” Tsarfati continued. "When I look at tragedies, I ask myself, 'OK, what was originally planned and what exactly happened?' And that's how I judge it.

"I give God the glory for stopping them where they stopped. It could have been a massacre of biblical proportions that I'm talking about. Today, it’s 1,400, but it could have been 5,000 to 6,000 to 7,000 to 10,000 people if they really executed what they wanted.”

When asked what the Christian response should be to terrorism, Tsarfati said he understands how hard it is for followers of Christ to see innocent lives being affected on both the Jewish and Palestinian sides of the war.

"Probably a lot of Christians have a hard time watching what's going on in Gaza. And they're asking themselves, what's going on here? So let me be very clear: What happened is nothing less than a genocide attempt. What happened was an attempt to completely annihilate Israel. And just as God commanded us to get rid of our enemies or else they'll get rid of us, what we see now is this.

"Our aim is not to kill the Gazans. We are begging them, leave your homes, go south. We want to walk in and deal with the terrorists. If Israel would have bombed the population without any of these warnings. I would say, 'OK, that's not right.' But Israel, from the very beginning, warned the Gazans that we're not after you, we’re after anyone who shelters terrorists, harbors terrorists, supports terrorists or is hiding terrorists. And that's exactly what we've been doing.”

Tsarfati emphasized that Israelis are not bloodthirsty murderers. They just want to exist peacefully without the constant threat of genocide.

"The amount of explosives we dropped in Gaza so far should have killed 500,000 people if we really wanted [that]. They have less than 2,000 dead, most of them are terrorists, by the way. Why? Because our aim is not to kill innocent people. Unfortunately, in a war, there are casualties that are innocent,” Tsarfati lamented.

“The sooner we finish with Hamas, the better it is not only for us and the world, but for the Palestinians themselves and for the Gazans themselves. So let us do the job. Let us do it quickly. And let us free them from their biggest oppressors so we can finally live without that threat on the other side of the fence,” Tsarfati told CP.

Prior to Oct. 7, Tsarfati said Israel was intensely divided over politics, but following the attack, the Jewish nation has united. Some 400,000 reservists have reported to duty, many traveling back to Israel from other countries.

"We were the most divided nation, and we are the most united right now,” Tsarfati reiterated. “The resolve is unbelievable; the resilience is unbelievable. No one talks about left or right. No one talks about progressive or conservative. Everyone agrees, 95% of Israelis agree: Hamas has to be eliminated.

"If I would have said that a month ago, half of the Israelis wouldn't agree with me. Now, everybody agrees. Unfortunately, it cost us dearly, 1,400 people were massacred. But now, what was clear to the conservatives is clear to everyone: this is an existential threat that has to be dealt with and it's better to do it sooner than later.”

Tsarfati provides news updates from Israel on social media and the Behold Israel website.