What is Hamas and what does the terror organization believe?

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Palestinian militants move towards the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel. | SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

What is Hamas? What does the terror organization believe? These are just two of the many questions to emerge since the group's Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel shocked the world.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joined the latest episode of "The Inside Story" podcast to discuss the attack that left over 1,400 dead, protests against the Jewish state and highlight her coverage of survivortestimonies.

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

