'Gas the Jews': Anti-Israel rallies break out following Hamas attack

Anti-Israel protesters calling supporters of the Jewish State "pigs" and chanting "Gas the Jews" are just some of the scenes taking place at rallies across the globe following the deadly attack launched against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas last weekend.

Hamas launched attacks against Israeli border communities last Saturday, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people. Israel's counter-response, which began with airstrikes on Saturday, has led to over 1,000 deaths in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was at war, with the government warning citizens to take cover in bomb shelters as tensions escalated following the attack.

After Israel launched airstrikes against the Gaza Strip as part of its efforts to eliminate Hamas militants along the southern border, Hamas threatened to begin executing its Israeli hostages.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the attack on Israel is the worst assault carried out against the country since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The events of the last week have stirred up much angst internationally among supporters of Palestine and Israel, leading to several public demonstrations spanning multiple major cities across the globe. The following pages highlight what happened at rallies following Hamas' attack against Israel.

