Angelina Jolie Spends Father's Day in Iraq While Kids Are With Brad Pitt

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image are estranged couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie embarked on another humanitarian mission while her hands are free from her children.

Since a Los Angeles court ordered Jolie to allow her estranged husband Brad Pitt to spend more time with their kids, she decided to follow the order and let them celebrate Father's Day together while she travels all the way to West Mosul in Iraq as a UNHCR Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency.

This means that the actor was allowed to celebrate the special event with their kids 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne in London.

According to People, Pitt was already spotted in England last week when he was seen riding his bike just across the Coworth Park hotel, located near the property where Jolie and the kids were staying while she was filming "Maleficent 2."

During her trip, the 42-year-old actress, producer, director, and advocate made a statement in front of the refugee camp that serves as the residents of conflict-stricken regions in the Middle East.

"In my country, when we speak of the Middle East, we often focus on conflict and human suffering. And it is true that countless families in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen are suffering from conflict they personally have no part in, instability they cannot control, and extremism that they reject," Jolie said in the statement that was posted on the UNHCR website. "But on this visit I have been reminded, as I am every time I am here, of the truly extraordinary dignity, resilience, warmth, generosity and grace of the people of the Middle East," she added.

This is not the first time that the actress went to a refugee camp this year. In January, she was joined by her daughters Zahara and Shiloh to a settlement area in Syria according to E! News.