Home News Anne Wilson raises over $100K for Kentucky Tornado relief: ‘Overwhelmed by God’s grace’

Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson said she was "overwhelmed by God's grace" after she headlined a benefit concert that raised more than $100,000 to aid tornado recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

The 23-year-old Lexington, Kentucky, native returned to her home state on Monday for a special benefit concert at Corbin Arena, organized in support of victims impacted by the tornado that tore through Eastern Kentucky in May, leaving widespread damage. An estimated 19 people died.

"As a Kentucky girl, this one hit close to home," Wilson said following the event. "I'm overwhelmed by God's grace and the generosity He stirred in people's hearts last night. Whether you bought a ticket, prayed over this event or simply showed up to worship together — thank you. These communities are still healing, but I know God is moving, and I pray this brings them one step closer to feeling whole again."

The evening opened with Wilson's "REBEL" and continued with songs from her new God Story EP, including "'Til The Road Runs Out," "Devil Is Too" and "23."

The singer also celebrated the night's success on Instagram, sharing a photo of her performance.

The tornado was part of a storm system that also struck Missouri. At least two dozen people died in the two states.

"We have lost 19 people to this weather event, each one a child of God who will be missed by their families. Please keep praying for them, the 10 individuals being treated at U.K. Hospital and for everyone affected by these storms," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement following the storms.

Wilson, who recently joined Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour" for a two-weekend run, plans to release her third studio album, Stars, on Oct. 17 and will launch her "The Stars" tour the following day.

"This past year, I've spent so much time writing and praying through new songs while reflecting on the incredible story God's been writing with my life," the artist said. "'Stars' is the sound of surrender — of letting go of my own plans and stepping fully into His. Every song is a piece of my heart and a reminder of His faithfulness.

Wilson shot to fame in 2021 with the release of her debut single, "My Jesus." The song, written with Matthew West and Jeff Pardo, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for seven weeks and earned Wilson a GMA Dove Award for pop/contemporary recorded song of the year and the 2022 K-LOVE Fan Award for Breakout Single.

The country star also recently announced she hit 2 billion streams across platforms and earned a gold plaque for her single "Sunday Sermons." She is gearing up to release a devotional, Hey Girl.

In a 2022 interview with The Christian Post, Wilson shared how faith has sustained her through pain and loss, including the death of her 23-year-old brother in 2017.

"I lost my brother in a car accident in 2017. He was 23 years old, and he was my best friend, I loved him so much," she said. "It was amazing getting to have him as my brother for the years that I did. And when he passed away, I started to really just journal and process the loss of him and all of that through journaling."

The artist, who pennedMy Jesus: From Heartache to Hope, which shares her experience, told CP that God continues to show her His "incredible plan" for her life — and that's something she takes great comfort in.

"There are so many things that happen in our lives and so many moments of questioning, 'Why did this happen, God? Or why is this happening?' But the Lord has continued to remind me, especially through this book and writing the book, of how He has such a bigger plan. I don't see the bigger picture, but He does, and He has my future in His hands, and He has the world in the palm of His hands, and I don't have to worry about it."

"That's something that's really been beautiful to continue to learn about God," she added. "I've always been taught that in church and in relationship with Him that God has a plan. But to live it out and actually see, oh, God does have a plan, and He has the bigger story and a bigger picture."