Anthony Evans shares update on mom's cancer: ‘I’m thankful she’s not in pain’

Anthony Evans, the son of Pastor Tony Evans, shared a health update with The Christian Post about his mother, Lois, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

"My mom actually feels great,” Evans told CP on Thursday after his new album, Altared, reached No. 1 on the Gospel charts.

“It's been crazy because she looks great, she feels great, and we're just hoping that the doctor's report, next time, is a reflection of how she looks and feels right now,” the singer said.

Unfortunately, the family can’t fully celebrate a change in the matriarch's health because, for now, her medical record remains the same.

“The doctors didn't have a lot of answers, that's what's annoying. They don't have a lot of clear answers but I'm very thankful that she's not in pain,” he continued.

As for what the Evans family has been doing since their mother's cancer diagnosis, the worship leader said it’s the first time that their roles have been reversed.

“She's being loved on in a way that she really hasn't been by our family,” Evans revealed. “My mom is always busy trying to make everybody OK. And now we are all busy trying to make sure she's OK, which has never happened in the history of our family because she's always the one.”

Pastor Tony Evans first announced in April that wife’s cancer had returned.

“Friends, please pray for my wife, Lois. Lois has been a cancer-free patient under care for a while. However, her last routine scan revealed that her rare gallbladder cancer has returned,” he wrote in a statement shared on social media and in an email at the time.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor requested that people pray for “God to intervene” as the family continues to search for an effective treatment that can rid this cancer once and for all.

“We are going to trust God in the dark for a solution, and we are asking you to fervently pray to that end,” Tony Evans continued.

The family is still grieving the unexpected loss of the minister's sister, Beverly Johnson, who died in January, along with his niece, Wynter Pitts, who died last year, and his brother who passed just six months prior.