Anti-CRT candidates overwhelmingly win school board races in Texas

School board candidates opposed to critical race theory won nearly every election in the largest counties in Texas as concerns about the direction of public education continue to loom large in American politics.

The group 1776 Project PAC, which works to elect school board candidates “who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history” by “abolishing critical race theory and ‘The 1619 Project’ from the public school curriculum,” announced on Twitter Saturday that “every single one of our endorsed candidates just won their school board races in Texas.”

1776 Project PAC endorsed 15 candidates in Texas and all but one of them won their races outright, with one race headed to a runoff.

Encyclopedia Brittanica defines critical race theory as an “intellectual and social movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category designed to oppress and exploit people of color.”

We are the 1776 Project PAC and every single one of our endorsed candidates just won their school board races in Texas.



Do you want to rid your kid’s school of CRT and other left-wing agendas?



Run for school board and apply for our endorsement here: https://t.co/YKiXLINFJipic.twitter.com/BBsuldnLRI — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) May 9, 2022

According to the Dallas Morning News, in Southlake Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas area, candidates supported by the 1776 Project PAC beat their challengers by more than 2-1 to win both of the seats on the ballot. The strong performance by conservative candidates extended to other school districts based in the populous counties including and/or surrounding Dallas.

In Frisco Independent School District, two of the three seats went to candidates supported by the 1776 Project PAC, who beat their opponents by smaller margins. In Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, a 1776 Project PAC-backed challenger defeated an incumbent school board member in one of two contested races.

Three candidates supported by the 1776 Project PAC defeated their challengers outright in school board races for Mansfield Independent School District. A fourth race headed to a runoff election will feature a 1776 Project PAC-backed candidate facing off against another candidate at a later date. All three 1776 Project PAC candidates won contested school board races in the Keller Independent School District.

In the Spring Branch Independent School District in the Houston area, three candidates supported by the 1776 Project PAC received twice as many votes as the closest competitors in their respective school board races. While the 1776 Project PAC endorsed 15 candidates in this year’s school board elections, additional conservative organizations threw their support behind candidates who also performed well in Saturday’s elections.

True Texas Project, which “exists to educate and motivate citizen engagement in all levels of government” and believes in “Constitutional government, national sovereignty, fiscal responsbility, personal responsibility, and rule of law,” also saw several of its recommended candidates perform well in school board races. Both of the group endorsed candidates in the Dripping Springs Independent School District in the Austin area won their school board races.

True Texas-backed candidates won one of two races in the Houston-area Clear Creek Independent School District, all three races in the Dallas-area Allen Independent School District, two of three races in the Dallas-area Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District and one of three seats in the Lewsiville Independent School District. One of the organization’s preferred candidates is heading to a runoff in a race in the Dallas-area Richardson Independent School District.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the election, citing the results as evidence that “parents are more involved and active in school elections and school policies than ever before.” Maintaining that “no one cares more about children than their parents,” he predicted that “the power of parents will continue to expand in Texas.”

Conservatives won school board elections across Texas.



Parents are more involved and active in school elections and school policies than ever before.



No one cares more about children than their parents.



The power of parents will continue to expand in Texas. https://t.co/yg2giHfPD6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2022

The Texas school board elections come as parents and community members across the United States have confronted school boards about sexually explicit material available in school libraries and included as part of school curriculum and school districts’ embrace of critical race theory.

Concerns about the curriculum in public schools have led states to take action. In states including North Dakota and Idaho, lawmakershave banned their schools from teaching critical race theory. In contrast, Florida has passed a measure banning school officials from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity topics with students in kindergarten through third grade.

Launched last year, 1776 Project PAC has previously endorsed school board candidates in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. In each state, most of the group’s endorsed candidates emerged victorious in their respective elections.