5 takeaways from Election Day 2021

On Tuesday, voters across the United States went to the polls in the first general election since President Joe Biden took office in January. The election was widely seen as a preview of next year's midterm elections that will decide the control of U.S. Congress and as a referendum on the president's first nine-and-a-half months in office.

While most political observers focused intensely on the Virginia gubernatorial race, New Jersey also had a gubernatorial election. Additionally, voters weighed in on hot-button cultural issues that were the subject of referendums at the state and local levels.

The following pages highlight five takeaways from Election Day 2021.

