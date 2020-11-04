2020 ballot initiatives: States weigh in on legalizing drugs, race discrimination, new state flag 2020 ballot initiatives: States weigh in on legalizing drugs, race discrimination, new state flag

In addition to casting votes in the presidential contest, congressional races and a myriad of other state and local races Tuesday, millions of American voters made their voices heard on several ballot initiatives placed before them.

Two of the most notable referendums took place in Colorado and Louisiana, where voters were asked to weigh in on ballot initiatives related to the hot-button issue of abortion. In Colorado, a majority of voters rejected a ballot initiative that would ban abortion after 22 weeks while a majority of Louisiana voters supported a constitutional amendment asserting that abortion is not a constitutional right.

Other issues placed on the ballot included legalizing marijuana, allowing 17-year-olds to vote and a new "In God We Trust" state flag.

Here are four takeaways from the results of the ballot initiatives that were placed before voters Tuesday night.