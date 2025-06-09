Home News Drag show moved indoors after appeals court reverses earlier ruling

A drag show in Florida, planned as part of a pride event, was held indoors on Saturday after a federal appeals court ruled that a town could prohibit the event from being held outdoors with an adult-only requirement.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted an appeal by the city of Naples on Friday, determining that the two restrictions do not target the views of Naples Pride. The appeals court determined that the public has an "interest in the enforcement of the city's ordinance and the safety of residents and visitors in the city."

In addition, the court ruled that the drag performance was a "limited public forum" intended for a specific class of speakers on a specific topic. In this case, the topic is the "celebration" of the LGBT community, and it is "limited to a class of speakers, musicians, and performers selected by the event organizer."

As the appeals court noted, the same conditions were applied to the Naples Pride Fest in 2023 and 2025, and the performances went on as scheduled.

"The only difference this time was that, in April 2025, Naples Pride sued the city, claiming that it violated the group's First Amendment free speech rights by adding the two permit conditions under the special event ordinance," the ruling stated.

The appeals court determined that the lower court "abused its discretion" by granting the injunction, which has since been removed.

"We commend the Eleventh Circuit for ruling to put appropriate restrictions on an obscene drag performance. The First Amendment does not require any city to provide its public spaces for every type of expressive conduct under every condition preferred by the speaker," Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a Friday statement.

"The First Amendment does not protect an obscene drag performance in full view of a children's playground. Putting indoor and age restrictions on this event, as a limited public forum, passes constitutional muster in the interest of public safety. Citizens do not have to tolerate obscene drag shows in view of their children," Staver added.

The organizers of the Naples Pride Fest did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

On its website, the organizers of the Naples Pride Fest advertised a Drag Extravaganza and a "Kid's Zone" with a bounce house and crafts as part of the event.

The drag show performances began in the early afternoon at the Norris Center near Chambier Park, where the Naples Pride Fest was held. Performers made rounds collecting cash from attendees during performances, The Naples Daily News reports.

Police say that at least 4,000 people are estimated to have attended the festival, with about 250 protesters.

Senior Pastor Jeff Donaldson of Christ Community Church in Naples told Gulf Coast News last week that the protest was not intended to be anti-LGBT.

"I believe they have the right to have the Pride Fest. We wouldn't be there if they didn't have this public drag queen show. That's the big issue for us," Donaldson said. "We want to warn parents as they walk in, 'Hey, look, this is what you're going to walk into. If you choose that for your kids, that's fine — that's up to you. But you should be aware of what's about to happen.' We're there to protect kids."

In a Friday social media post, the Naples Police confirmed that it would be on-site to ensure everyone's safety at the event. The police also issued a reminder about the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," asking that those in attendance remember to treat those who hold different opinions with respect.

There were reports of arguments between protesters and attendees. At least one arrest was made on Saturday, reports WWSB.