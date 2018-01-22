Are 'Bachelor Nation' Alums Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Dating?

Twitter/BachParadise Dean Unglert is reportedly dating fellow "Bachelor" alum Lesley Murphy.

Is there a new "Bachelor Nation" couple in town?

"The Bachelor" alums Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy are reportedly dating. According to a report published by Us Weekly, Unglert, formerly of "The Bachelorette," and Murphy of "The Bachelor" series apparently met during the set of the upcoming "The Bachelor Winter Games" and were just recently spotted holding each other's hands at a party last Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival.

Furthermore, an eyewitness who recognized the duo revealed that Unglert and Murphy talked only to each other that night and remarked how much they had looked like a couple saying, "They were holding hands walking through the party and looked very much like a couple,"

However, it looks like that the two weren't supposed to go public with their relationship yet and are worried that they're going to get busted at Sundance. Despite this, a source tells E! News how happy Unglert is with his newfound love.

"Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together. Things are pretty serious and they are exclusive as of now. They have been spending a lot of time together since the show ended filming," the source said.

Ever since Dean Unglert appeared on "The Bachelorette" during Rachel Lindsay's season, he has become quite the fan-favorite, and just recently, he appeared on "Bachelors in Paradise" where he got himself into some drama after getting involved in a complicated love triangle with cast members Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

As for Lesley Murphy, she appeared during Sean Lowe's time as "The Bachelor" back in 2013. The political analyst had revealed back in March that she had undergone a double mastectomy and had opted for breast implants after she had tested positive for the BRCA2 gene which has been closely associated with breast and ovarian cancer. It should be known that her mother was in remission from ovarian cancer.

While Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy may not have found love during their stints at "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," respectively, it looks like they found love on their own terms.