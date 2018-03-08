Are Schools Teaching Transgender Ideology?

What was once unthinkable has become unquestionable. And so, every Christian must know how to engage the transgender moment.

Imagine this scenario: Your 17-year-old daughter tells you she's trapped in the wrong body, is really a boy, and wants hormone therapy to begin the process of transitioning. As her parent, you love your daughter, but you disagree. You want to look at other options to help her.

She decides to take you to court. Even though she's a minor under your care, the judge decides your beliefs are a danger to your daughter, and takes her from your custody.

