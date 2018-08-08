Are You Scared to Bring Your Faith Into Your Finances?

Many of us are able to work for most of our lives because God has provided wonderful opportunities to earn a living. We may not always work in a job that we particularly love, but out of our obligation to provide for our family and to be a contributing member of society, we endure each day, doing whatever God has given us the opportunity to do.

Along the way, we know we are to do all things unto Christ and should have an attitude of gratefulness as we work. Why, then, do so many have fear about the money we earn each week? There is the fear of losing it, or the fear of not having enough—perhaps the fear of whether we are investing it properly or fear of not being able to pay our debts.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/are-we-separating-our-faith-from-our-finances.html