Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Now Engaged

Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocks the world of reality television when he broke up with his final rose Becca Kufrin in order to have another chance with his runner-up (pictured above) Lauren Burnham.

After the controversial finale of "The Bachelor," Arie Luyendyk Jr. is engaged once again.

While a lot of people may seem disappointed at the way the 22nd season of "The Bachelor" had ended, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. has no regrets as news of his new engagement to Lauren Burnham breaks out, just a few months after his engagement to his final rose, Becca Kufrin, had ended.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. had just recently made one of the most controversial decisions ever in the history of "The Bachelor" when he broke up with his final rose in order to get another chance with his runner-up. It should be remembered that in the finale of "The Bachelor," Arie ultimately chose Becca Kufrin as his final rose over Lauren Burnham, and the two immediately became engaged. However, during the episode, it was revealed that the 36-year-old had begun to have a change of heart in the few months of their new engagement. This ultimately led to the former race car driver to break up with Becca as his feelings for Lauren became too overwhelming for him.

What's more is that their tragic breakup had all been caught on camera and Arie is possibly one of the most hated people in reality television right now. Fortunately for Arie and Becca, they still got something out of their horrible ordeal: the former now engaged to his "true love" and the latter becoming the next "Bachelorette."

As for Arie, just after breaking up with Becca, he quickly left for Virginia Beach to reunite with Lauren and on the night of "The Bachelor's After The Final Rose" special, they happily announced their engagement.

"I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you," Arie told Lauren. "I truly believe are my soulmate. I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. I love you so much. I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago," he continued.