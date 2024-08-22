Home News Arizona man captured in manhunt after alleged 'threats to kill' Trump

An Arizona man connected to an alleged social media threat to kill former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been taken into custody.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, a 66-year-old resident of Benson, was arrested by authorities on Thursday, according to a press release posted to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page.

“This subject has been taken into custody without incident in Cochise County. We appreciate all of the information received and the incredible collaborative efforts with all of our public safety partners,” stated Cochise County law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Syvrud was “being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate” and was sought over “failing to register as a sex offender.”

Syvrud had outstanding warrants from Wisconsin for driving under the influence and “Failure to Appear for DUI,” along with warrants from Graham County, Arizona, for hit and run and “Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.”

Authorities were in the process of apprehending Syvrud when Trump was in Cochise County on Thursday to deliver remarks, as the locality lies on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Secret Service spokesperson Alexandria Worley told CNN the agency is investigating the man but added that since “this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Trump told the press that while he was unaware that the Secret Service was investigating Syvrud, he was also “not that surprised.”

“I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do. … I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me,” Trump said Thursday. “I have heard it was very unsafe to make this trip, there were some people that really didn’t want me to make it.”

Last month, at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an individual named Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump, shooting at the Republican presidential hopeful and piercing his right ear before being taken out by law enforcement.

The shooter killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore, who was hailed a "hero" by Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro because he used his body to shield his family from harm.

Individuals across the political spectrum, including Trump’s then opponent, President Joe Biden, denounced the assassination attempt, declaring that violence should have no place in politics.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”