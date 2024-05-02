Home News Arizona Senate repeals abortion ban, governor expected to sign

The Arizona Senate has passed a bill to repeal the state’s near-total abortion ban that the governor is expected to sign.

The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate passed House Bill 2677 in a 16-14 vote Wednesday. Two Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the measure, which would repeal the state’s near-total abortion ban, upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court last month, if enacted. As the legislation was already passed by the state’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives, it now heads to the desk of Arizona’s Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In a statement released after the bill’s passage in the Arizona Senate, Hobbs said she planned to “quickly sign the repeal into law.” When that happens, the 15-week abortion ban signed into law by former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022 will become the law in the state.

Hobbs encouraged “every Arizonan to make their voices heard this November when abortion rights will be on the ballot.” As the governor’s remarks suggest, a ballot question that would establish a constitutional right to abortion will appear before Arizona voters in November.

While Hobbs expressed enthusiasm about the developments in Arizona, pro-life groups condemned them as a cause for concern. In a comment shared with The Christian Post, March for Life President Jeannie Mancini stated, “The March for Life is very disappointed by the repeal of one of Arizona’s strongest pro-life laws — an action that will not only result in the tragedy of many mothers who will regret choosing abortion but also the loss of countless unborn children across the state.”

“Thankfully, for now, babies will still be protected after 15 weeks, the point at which an unborn child can feel excruciating pain — however the fearmongering campaign to mislead voters into approving a late-term abortion constitutional amendment threatens even this modest protection,” she added. “It’s imperative for pro-life citizens in Arizona to educate themselves and their neighbors about this extreme constitutional amendment.”

Mancini warned that if approved, the proposed constitutional amendment “would open the floodgates to painful abortion up until birth, ending precious, innocent life and stripping women of the health and safety protections they need and deserve.”

Conversely, the ACLU of Arizona cheered the repeal of what it deemed as an “inhumane abortion ban” and expressed support for the proposed constitutional amendment, known as the Arizona Abortion Access Act.

“Without further court intervention, Arizonans may still lose access to abortion ... for months despite this eleventh-hour repeal,” lamented ACLU of Arizona Director of Program and Strategy Victoria Lopez, who supports abortion. “Politicians should never have this much power over our bodies and healthcare decisions. Voters need and deserve to take their power back with the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November.”

The progressive advocacy group noted that the repeal of the near-total abortion ban “will not take effect until 90 days after the legislative session adjourns,” adding, “At that time, the total ban will be lifted.” The ACLU of Arizona also lamented that the 15-week abortion ban will still be in effect and reiterated its call for Arizonans to support the Arizona Abortion Access Act.

The proposal comes as voters in many other states have voted to establish a right to abortion in their respective state constitutions following the United States Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision determining that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion. Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved state constitutional amendments establishing a right to abortion in 2022, while Ohio voters did the same in 2023.

Following the Dobbs decision, several states implemented laws that amounted to either near-total abortion bans or restricted the legality of abortion to the earliest parts of a pregnancy. Besides Arizona, other states that have near-total abortion bans are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Arizona is one of three states where a near-total abortion ban has been tied up in court, along with Utah and Wyoming.