Home News Trump, Kari Lake oppose Arizona abortion ruling while pro-life leaders praise it

Tuesday's decision from the Arizona Supreme Court allowing the state to outlaw elective abortions except in cases where the mother's life is in danger has prompted differing responses from pro-life leaders and former President Donald Trump.

The Arizona high court reversed a lower court ruling in a Tuesday decision and upheld a state law established in 1864, later reenacted in 1977 and re-affirmed in 2022, according to a summary of the case posted by the conservative legal nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom.

While many leaders in the pro-life movement praised the decision, Republican leaders like Donald Trump and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake criticized the law enacted before Arizona was a state.

The following pages highlight eight reactions to the Arizona Supreme Court's abortion ruling.